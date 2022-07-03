Harry Styles is "heartbroken" after a shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark -- where he was set to perform Sunday night -- left several people dead.

Styles took to Twitter after canceling Sunday's show to share his sadness at the events that unfolded and the devastation he was feeling for the "victims, their families, and everyone hurting," after the shooting at Field's, a shopping center in the Danish capital.

"I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love," the 28-year-old "As It Was" singer began. "I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting."

"I’m sorry we couldn’t be together," he added. "Please look after each other. H."

Styles and his team decided to cancel his concert at Copenhagen's Royal Arena following Sunday's shooting -- the latest along the European leg of his Love on Tour stops. It's unclear if Styles will be rescheduling the show, as a new date for his Copenhagen show has not yet been announced.

According to Police inspector Søren Thomassen, at least three people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Copenhagen-area shopping mall. Several others were wounded, including three who are in critical condition.

The suspect, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, Thomassen noted during a press briefing following the shooting.

While the shooting is currently under investigation, Thomassen said in his briefing, that terrorism cannot yet be ruled out.

"We do not have information that others are involved," the head of the Copenhagen police operations unit stressed. "This is what we know now."

In addition to Styles' concert, a Tour de France reception was also canceled, with the Danish royal palace announcing that a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France had been called off following the shooting. The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark this year, with the reception due to be held on the royal yacht in Soenderborg, the town where the third stage ended.

