Harry Styles' Mom Anne Twist Claps Back at Haters of His New Buzz Cut

Harry Styles' mom is coming to his defense. After Anne Twist's son decided to shave off his famous hair in favor of a buzz cut, she took to Instagram to speak out for her son.

Twist reposted a photo from an account called "Who Gives a Crap" that decided to "uncrap" a negative headline about Styles' new look.

The first headline read: "Harry Styles fans shocked over shaved head reveal: 'Ruined my entire life.'" The account "uncrapped" that by writing, "Breaking news: It's hair! It's his! Also it will grow back. If he wants."

In the caption of her post, Twist wrote, "When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are... there's an irony in the negativity he's been shown for having a haircut."

"Sorry," she concluded, "but I don't get it."

Styles, 29, made headlines for his new hairstyle earlier this month when he was spotted at a U2 concert with his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Russell.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer hard launched his new look shortly thereafter, when Pleasing, his beauty and apparel line, posted a pic of him.

In the shot, Styles, rocking his buzz cut, sported a brown sweater as he offered a soft smile to the camera.

