The evidence Harry Styles has a new woman in his life to adore is mounting.

The pop star was photographed showing some subtle PDA with Taylor Russell on Sunday in London. As the two held coffees in one hand, they appeared to hold the other's hand briefly during their casual outing, marking the latest sign of a possible romance brewing between them.

The sighting comes almost a year after Styles' and ex Olivia Wilde's split, bringing an end to their near-two-year romance. But who is Taylor Russell, the new woman Styles appears to be falling for? Keep reading for the story of her life -- or at least the main bullet points.

She's a triple threat

While Styles has no shortage of talent, neither does Russell. She's danced ballet for most of her life and has been a professional actress since she was 18 years old. In addition to walking the runway for Loewe and appearing in fashion campaigns for major brands including Chanel, she also co-wrote, directed and produced the 2020 award-winning documentary short, The Heart Still Hums. She most notably co-starred with Timothée Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino's 2022 drama, Bones and All, which garnered her the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

She's used to life on the move

The Vancouver native revealed in an interview with Dazed that she had moved 16 times before she turned 18 years old, offering her many opportunities to reinvent herself at a new school. Of her family's bohemian nature, she said, “I think it's just part of their souls in some way and it manifests in me, too."

She's had many jobs

Before she was a famous young actress and familiar face on the red carpet, Russell lined her resume with an array of work experiences starting from age 13, including hostessing at a Szechuan restaurant and working at a butcher shop and jewelry store. With whatever money she earned, Russell would then head to Los Angeles to audition. "Yeah, I've dipped my toe in a few different sectors," she previously told Deadline.

She considers love her "favorite drug"

In an interview with The Face, Russell was asked what her favorite drug is. "Does love count?" she asked. "I guess love. I mean, love, a lot of the time, feels like a drug, you feel so insane. Being with the person all the time, you'd do anything for them. You’re like, ​"I wanna have all of this stuff with you and I wanna do everything with you." That feels like, especially when you're not in love all the time… I have my distinct loves of my life and so I can remember the feelings of them pretty specifically and intensely... When I think about them, and being in love, it definitely feels like a drug. But honestly, I didn't experiment with drugs much when I was a teenager and in my twenties." What makes her feel loved? Answered Russell, "Being checked in on."

