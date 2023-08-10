Harry Styles and Taylor Russell just added more fuel to the intensifying rumors they're dating. The latest development? He showed up for the debut of her play.

The "Late Night Talking" singer was spotted getting cozy with the actress following her performance in The Effect on Wednesday night at the National Theatre in London. TMZ obtained photos of their close encounter at what appeared to be an after-party.

The outlet reported Styles kept a low-profile during the play to give Russell the spotlight. Afterward, Styles and Russell were seen getting close. While they never showed any PDA, it's clear from the photos that they wanted to be by each other's side. The outlet also has a photo of Styles introducing her to his friend, the former late-night TV host James Corden.

Just last month, Styles and Russell sparked rumors that they were dating after Russell was spotted in a VIP section checking out the singer's concert in Vienna, Austria.

Meanwhile, in photos also obtained by TMZ, the Bones and All actress was seen hanging out in a special section during Styles' Love on Tour concert on Saturday, enjoying the show enthusiastically. The outlet reported that Russell was dancing to Styles' songs throughout his show. There was also video of them walking hand-in-hand the day after the concert, sending fans into a frenzy.

Styles' latest outing with Russell come just weeks after the "Watermelon Sugar" singer was photographed in Bolsena, Italy, sporting an "Olivia" tattoo on his thigh.

The name Olivia has multiple meanings for the pop star. In 2015, Styles and his former group, One Direction, released the song "Olivia" from their album, Made in the A.M. Olivia is also the name of his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend, Don't Worry Darling director-star Olivia Wilde -- whom the singer was with for nearly two years until their split in 2022. He was spotted making out with Emily Ratajkowski in Japan shortly after.

Neither Styles nor Russell has publicly spoken about the rumored romance.

