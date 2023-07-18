Harry Styles' Love On Tour shows may be ending but fans will still have a chance to see him all around the world -- in wax!

Madame Tussauds announced seven new wax figures in honor of the "Golden" singer that will be placed in London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore, Berlin and Sydney. Each figurine will pay homage to some of the 29-year-old entertainer's most iconic looks and will feature poses showing off the GRAMMY winner's personality. Six of the figurines went on display on Monday.

In New York City, Styles' statue rocks the rainbow bodysuit from his headlining set at Coachella. For the statue in London -- which unveils officially on July 27 -- the "Adore You" singer wears the green suit from the premiere of his film, My Policeman.

The other wax figures of Styles appear in looks that include his all-pink suit with faux pink mink, the blue-and-yellow strawberry shirt, the pink floral double-breasted suit and the iconic red trousers and shiny pink blouse (complete with the boa) all styled by Harry Lambert -- and worn by Styles during his Love On Tour trek around the globe.

"Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, from filling stadiums worldwide with his sell out tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture. When the opportunity came up, there was no hesitation. We jumped at the chance to add the GRAMMY award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide," Angela Jobson, Global Brand Director Madame Tussauds, said in a statement.

And on top of his seven wax figures, Styles is also set to have a new statue at Madame Tussauds in Orlando, Florida, though that unveiling has yet to be announced.

