Harry Styles Spotted With 'Olivia' Tattoo on His Thigh While in Italy With Model Jacquelyn Jablonski
Harry Styles Reveals 'Olivia' Tattoo During Vacation in Italy
How Travis Kelce Tried Shooting His Shot With Taylor Swift But F…
Tristan Thompson and Brother Amari Move in With Khloé Kardashia…
Tristan Thompson Shares Message on ‘Reinventing’ Yourself in Bir…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son Tatum’s Face to Celebrate 1st Birt…
‘RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein Confirms New Romance as Divorce From Lenn…
Jeremy Allen White's Estranged Wife Addison Shares Emotional Mes…
Keke Palmer's Always Been a Queen! Her Best ET Moments
Lisa Marie Presley: Inside the Late Star’s Cause of Death
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
Cardi B's Most Iconic and Meme-able Moments!
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Why Cardi B Threw Her Microphone at a Fan During Las Vegas Show
‘Barbie’: How Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera's Kids Reacted to…
Sinéad O'Connor Shared Heartbreaking Message About Son's Suicide…
Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Cutest Moments Since Becoming Pa…
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dati…
Sinéad O'Connor, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Singer, Dead at 56
Harry Styles Reveals 'Olivia' Tattoo During Vacation in Italy
Harry Styles has the internet questioning if he lives for Olivia, with a recent tattoo sighting!
The 29-year-old "Watermelon Sugar" singer -- who just wrapped his Love on Tour shows -- was photographed in Bolsena, Italy, during an outing on a boat with James Corden and Victoria's Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski.
Though rumors of a romance are swirling between Styles and 32-year-old Jablonski, an eyewitness tells ET that it seemed like friendly fun on the water -- as there was no PDA.
"It didn't look [romantic] but he knew there were photographers around so he could have been playing it cool," the eyewitness says, adding that Harry was "in a good mood" while spending time with friends who were "very much" having a good time.
The GRAMMY-winning singer did put his extensive ink collection -- including his iconic butterfly stomach tattoo -- on display in a pair of extra short swimming trunks. Styles wasn't completely stripped down, though. In additional pics, the "Adore You" singer is seen wearing an unbuttoned flannel and a matching green hat as he sailed on the boat with his vacation crew.
Still, the ink was clearly visible to the public. The shorts showed off two thigh tattoos. One read "Olivia" in script, while the other read "colazione," which means "breakfast" in Italian.
The name Olivia has multiple meanings for the pop star. In 2015, Styles and his former group, One Direction, released the song "Olivia" from their album Made in the A.M. Olivia is also the name of his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde -- whom the singer was with for nearly two years until their split in 2022.
At the time of their breakup, a source told ET that the Don't Worry Darling stars' split came at the right time.
"They made the decision to call it quits a few weeks ago but they really do love spending time together," the source told ET. "He's gearing up for the international leg of his tour next week, so this was a fitting time to go their separate ways."
In June, Styles was linked to actress Taylor Russell. The pair sparked dating rumors when they were seen in Vienna, Austria, holding hands following the singer's concert in the country. Russell was also spotted in the VIP section dancing to the singer's hits.
So far, Styles has yet to go public about the tattoo -- or his current relationship status.
RELATED CONTENT:
See James Corden Dance at Harry Styles' Last Tour Stop in Italy
Watch Harry Styles Join the Circus in 'Daylight' Music Video
Harry Styles and Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Russell Spotted in Vienna
Related Gallery