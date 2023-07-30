Harry Styles has the internet questioning if he lives for Olivia, with a recent tattoo sighting!

The 29-year-old "Watermelon Sugar" singer -- who just wrapped his Love on Tour shows -- was photographed in Bolsena, Italy, during an outing on a boat with James Corden and Victoria's Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski.

Though rumors of a romance are swirling between Styles and 32-year-old Jablonski, an eyewitness tells ET that it seemed like friendly fun on the water -- as there was no PDA.

"It didn't look [romantic] but he knew there were photographers around so he could have been playing it cool," the eyewitness says, adding that Harry was "in a good mood" while spending time with friends who were "very much" having a good time.

The GRAMMY-winning singer did put his extensive ink collection -- including his iconic butterfly stomach tattoo -- on display in a pair of extra short swimming trunks. Styles wasn't completely stripped down, though. In additional pics, the "Adore You" singer is seen wearing an unbuttoned flannel and a matching green hat as he sailed on the boat with his vacation crew.

Backgrid

Still, the ink was clearly visible to the public. The shorts showed off two thigh tattoos. One read "Olivia" in script, while the other read "colazione," which means "breakfast" in Italian.

Backgrid

Backgrid

The name Olivia has multiple meanings for the pop star. In 2015, Styles and his former group, One Direction, released the song "Olivia" from their album Made in the A.M. Olivia is also the name of his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde -- whom the singer was with for nearly two years until their split in 2022.

At the time of their breakup, a source told ET that the Don't Worry Darling stars' split came at the right time.

"They made the decision to call it quits a few weeks ago but they really do love spending time together," the source told ET. "He's gearing up for the international leg of his tour next week, so this was a fitting time to go their separate ways."

In June, Styles was linked to actress Taylor Russell. The pair sparked dating rumors when they were seen in Vienna, Austria, holding hands following the singer's concert in the country. Russell was also spotted in the VIP section dancing to the singer's hits.

So far, Styles has yet to go public about the tattoo -- or his current relationship status.

RELATED CONTENT:

See James Corden Dance at Harry Styles' Last Tour Stop in Italy

Watch Harry Styles Join the Circus in 'Daylight' Music Video

Harry Styles and Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Russell Spotted in Vienna

Harry Styles Called Emily Ratajkowski His Celebrity Crush in Resurfaced Interview After Tokyo Kiss This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery