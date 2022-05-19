Harry Styles Performs in the Rain as Fans Flood Rockefeller Center
Forget rain or shine. It rained and shined after Harry Styles gave a stadium-worthy performance Thursday during his takeover of Rockefeller Plaza.
Despite the not-so-ideal weather, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer kicked off the 2022 Citi Concert Series for the Today show, rocking a striped neon jumpsuit with bell sleeves. As for why he decided on this outfit, Styles told Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly that he chose it since he had to perform so "early" and he wanted to be "comfortable."
The crowd lost their minds, rightfully so, after Styles kicked off the concert playing "As It Was" from his upcoming third studio album, Harry's House, which is slated to drop Friday. "Boyfriends" proved to be the next performance, which he also performed at Coachella.
"I wrote [it] kind of towards the end of the recording of the last album," said Styles, explaining how the track came together. "We could have rushed it to get it ready and it just felt like there's something special about it and I wanted to kind of take my time with it. I knew that it would find its way onto the album. It was meant to be and I love the song.”
Styles, who apologized for the inclement weather and thanked fans for braving the rain, also performed "Watermelon Sugar," "Golden," "Late Night Talking" and "Daylight."
According to Today, the callout for Styles' performance drew approximately 50,000 fans requesting fan passes to see him perform, a new record. The performance was also a full-circle moment -- Styles was also the last singer to take the stage at Today's Citi Summer Concert Series in February 2020, just before New York City went into a lockdown due to the pandemic.
One of the coolest moments of the day turned out to be when Styles revealed he lost his lion ring during his time at Coachella. It turns out, the ring slipped off his finger but a fan found it and got in touch with Styles' team and returned it to him on Wednesday!
