Harry Styles Shaved His Head and Was Spotted With a Buzz Cut

Harry Styles swapped his long hair for a dramatic new look this week, first seen in videos from TMZ at U2's Las Vegas Sphere concert. Harry was in attendance with his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Russell.

Fans spotted the couple standing together throughout the show, with Harry's buzzed head on full display. During the show, he was seen standing with his arm around Russell.

Styles and Russell first sparked romance rumors earlier this fall, when the happy couple was photographed holding hands in London.

The "Late Night Talking" singer was also spotted getting cozy with Russell following her performance in The Effect on Wednesday night at the National Theatre in London. TMZ obtained photos of their close encounter at what appeared to be an after-party.

The outlet reported Harry kept a low profile during the play to give Russell the spotlight. Afterward, he and Russell were seen getting close.

The sightings came almost a year after Styles' and ex Olivia Wilde's split.

Russell, an actress, has danced ballet for most of her life and has been a professional actress since she was 18 years old. In addition to walking the runway for Loewe and appearing in fashion campaigns for major brands including Chanel, she also co-wrote, directed and produced the 2020 award-winning documentary short, The Heart Still Hums. She most notably co-starred with Timothée Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino's 2022 drama, Bones and All, which garnered her the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Neither Styles nor Russell has publicly spoken about their rumored romance.

