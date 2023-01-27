Harry Styles Splits His Pants at the Crotch Mid-Concert: See How He Plays Off the Moment
Watch Harry Styles' Reaction to Being Hit in the Crotch With a W…
Tim Allen Flashes 'Home Improvement' Co-Star in Resurfaced Clip …
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome Baby Girl
Oscars 2023: Watch the Nominations for Major Categories
Gerard Butler Says His Motorcycle Accident Made Him 'Appreciate …
Why Prince Andrew Has Stepped Down From His Royal Duties
King Charles Removes Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace
Sam Asghari Asks Fans to Respect Britney Spears’ Privacy Amid So…
Victoria Lee, Rising MMA Star, Dead at 18
Bristol Palin Is Open to Having More Kids, But There's a Catch! …
Pamela Anderson Alleges Tim Allen Flashed Her on 'Home Improveme…
Randy Gonzalez Father From TikTok Duo Enkyboys Dies at 35
Tim McGraw and Post Malone Take On-Stage Falls
Former Detroit Lions Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25
Lindsie Chrisley and Nanny Faye Visit Todd at His Florida Prison
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Share Their Co-Parenting Philoso…
Kylie Jenner Responds to TikTok Poking Fun at Son Aire's Name
Harry Styles might be the master of the stage, but even he couldn't ignore this awkward moment! On Thursday night, the 28-year-old "As It Was" singer was performing to a massive crowd at The Forum in Inglewood, California, when his brown leather pants split at the crotch mid-show.
In a moment captured on TikTok, Styles walks across the stage before bending down in a lunge position. His pants rip widely, and he quickly reaches to cover up the tear, holding his crotch as he walks to the other side of the stage.
Though he tries to play off the moment, Styles can't help but turn back and grin at the section of the crowd that witnessed the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.
@timmy.styless Those pants literally put up ZERO struggle and ripped at the very first sign of tension I CANT 😂😂😂 credit to Justyn Mallo Reyes #harrystyles♬ original sound - ✿ Dannie ✿
Styles had some high-profile fans in the crowd on Thursday. Modern Family star Julie Bowen posted several TikToks from the venue, including one of her holding up a sign that read, "Harry I'm old but I know what I'm doing."
@therealjuliebowen
Making new friends in the pit while waiting for Harry!♬ original sound - Julie Bowen
She added that both Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Aniston were at the show, though she didn't show them in her clips.
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch Harry Styles 'Shake It Off' After Getting Hit With a Bottle
Olivia Wilde Is 'Pretty Hurt' Over Harry Styles Split -- But He Isn't
Harry Styles Forced to Postpone L.A. Concerts After Catching the Flu