Harry Styles hasn't forgotten where he started. While accepting the award for Album of the Year for Harry's House at the 2023 BRIT Awards in London Saturday, the "As It Was" singer thanked his One Direction bandmates -- Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik -- for helping him get to where he is today.

"I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so, I literally wouldn't be here without you," Styles began. "I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn, because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much."

In addition to the big win, Styles took hope trophies for Song of the Year for "As It Was," Pop/R&B Act and Artist of the Year. He also opened the show with another performance of his mega-hit, "As It Was."

The 29-year-old singer's big night comes just days after Styles won Album of the Year at the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5. Taking home the top prize at both shows has earned Styles another important distinction, making him the first artist to win both Album of the Year at both the GRAMMYs and the BRITs since Adele's 25.

Styles' 1D shoutout comes after both Payne and Horan praised their former bandmate on social media Monday following his GRAMMY wins.

"Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned. God bless you brother congratulations," Payne wrote next to a picture of Styles onstage marveling at his award.

Horan, meanwhile, took to his Instagram Stories to give Styles his flowers.

"Very proud @harrystyles," Horan captioned a snap of his TV with an image of Styles accepting an award next to a red heart.

Styles addressed his win backstage in the GRAMMYs press room, where he admittedly said he felt overwhelmed by receiving the huge honor.

"I think, a little overwhelmed at the moment," he told a reporter when asked how he is feeling following his big win. "I definitely wasn't expecting to get this. I think being nominated for stuff like this kinda really feels like the winning part, being recognized by your peers and stuff. It's obviously incredibly nice to receive this. I don't think it's the reason any of us in the room do it. I'm so, so grateful that they thought our album was worthy of it. And I think more than anything, it just kinda feels like validation that you're on the right path."

Styles also took home GRAMMYs for Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Pop Solo Performance ("As It Was").

