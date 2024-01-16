Harry Styles Was Considered for This Unforgettable 'Mean Girls' Role

Harry Styles almost had the chance to be the face of one of the most iconic lines in film history!

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mean Girls directors Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, revealed that they had a vision of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer making a cameo as Glen Coco.

While speaking about the things they decided to keep the same in the latest adaptation of the film, and the changes that made sense, the idea of Styles being Glen Coco crossed their minds.

"There's certain comedy that flew and was funny 20 years ago, that just doesn't fly today. We all knew that," Jayne said. "But there are certain iconic lines where we would joke that there would be riots in the streets if it wasn't in there. Like 'You go, Glen Coco!' Give the people what they want. Give me what I want! But when we were like, 'Who's Glen Coco?'

Perez added, "Who can it be? I remember us going, could we ask, like Harry Styles?"

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"We were like 'Harry Styles could be Glen Coco!'" Jayne added.

However, both Perez and Jayne decided it would be a better idea if they used the moment to let the audience in on the scene.

"Then we were like, hold on, we love to break the fourth wall: What if we are all Glen Coco? So, after 20 years, we can all feel like Glen Coco," Jayne said.

In the film, Damian (Jaquel Spivey) is dressed in a Santa suit as he passes out the candy grams around the class. When it's time for Glen Coco to get his, Damian delivers the iconic line directly to the camera.

Paramount Pictures

And still, there was none for Gretchen Wieners (Bebe Wood).

The latest adaptation of the film stars Angourie Rice, who takes on Lindsay Lohan's lead role as new student Cady Heron, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Reneé Rapp as Regina George -- who also had a run as the character in the Mean Girls Broadway show -- and Avantika as Karen Shetty.

Fans didn't get Styles, but they were in for a treat as Lohan made a surprise cameo in the film.

Tina Fey (who reprises her role as Ms. Norbury and as producer in the film) dished to ET about getting the OG Cady Heron back for the film.

"We were hoping that she'd be willing to come and I was just trying to think of like, 'Where could she be that could be a surprise?'" Fey, 53, recalled, noting that it was difficult since Lohan, 37, lives in Dubai.

In the end, the Freaky Friday actress ended up playing the host of the mathlete competition, even making a joke directly related to the original movie and her role.

"She couldn't come the whole time so I thought... it might be nice to, like, reinforce that aspect of her original character," she shared. "And also it comes at a time in the movie where maybe you think like, 'Oh, I guess maybe we're done with surprises' and then you get a nice little surprise."

Mean Girls is currently in theaters.

RELATED CONTENT: