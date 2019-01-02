Colleen Ballinger is a married woman!

The 32-year-old Haters Back Off star revealed that she secretly married her boyfriend, Erik Stocklin, in 2018. The YouTuber shared a new video over the weekend, where she reflected on how "hard" last year was. While she went through plenty of ups and downs, Ballinger received plenty of blessings, including getting engaged and giving birth to her first child.

“This was the hardest year of my whole life, but it was also the best year I’ve ever had,” she explained in the almost 12-minute clip. “I had the craziest year of my entire life. I cannot believe it’s over. This year I got pregnant and engaged and married all in the same year -- yeah, we got married. Oops, forgot to tell you that one."

Sharing many more highlights from her incredible year, as well as discussing her difficult pregnancy, Ballinger praised her hubby for taking care of her.

"I'm so happy that I have an incredible husband who helps me take care of him and he takes care of me and he's the most selfless, wonderful, sweet, perfect man just in the -- I feel so lucky," the new mom expressed. "I don't know how he exists, and I hope my son is exactly like him when he grows up."

The Miranda Sings star shared the first photo of her baby boy on Dec. 11. "He's perfect," she wrote on Twitter, followed by, "I love him so much," on her Instagram page. Shortly after announcing their engagement earlier this year, Ballinger surprised fans in late June by revealing that she was pregnant.

"Dec 10, 2018 was the best day of my entire life. I’ve never been happier. ❤️," she wrote on another adorable family pic.

Congrats to the new husband and wife. For more on Ballinger, watch below.

