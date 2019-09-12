Hayden Panettiere is not moving on with her ex-boyfriend's brother, despite new PDA pics.

ET has learned that the former Nashville star is not dating her ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson's, brother, Zach, despite the fact that the two were recently photographed holding hands in New York City. A source tells ET that Hayden and Zach are friends and met at the same time she met Brian.

According to ET's source, Hayden moved from Los Angeles to New York City in the last few weeks for a fresh start following her breakup with Brian in early June. The pair’s split came after a judge issued a protective order stating that Brian must stay 100 yards away from Hayden following his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence after an incident in early May.

Brian, who later pleaded not guilty to one felony count of domestic violence, is also banned from reaching out to the actress via telephone calls or email, and cannot be in possession of a firearm.

ET's source says the former couple does not communicate at all. However, the source cautions they’re “unsure if [Hayden] actually moved on from [Brian],” insinuating that the two may get back together at some point. “[The pictures] may be a tactic to take heat off Brian” ahead of his court date, the source adds.

The source also alleges that those closest to the actress “never wanted [Brian] around her.” The source claims that Hayden's inner circle "never wished badly on [Brian]" but they "just hope he gets the help he needs so that he can come around to being a better person."

The couple was first linked last August after Hayden's split from her fiance, boxer Wladimir Klitschko. The 30-year-old actress and her 43-year-old ex share a daughter together, 4-year-old Kaya.

ET's source says that Kaya currently lives in Ukraine with her father and that Hayden "frequently visits" with her daughter.

