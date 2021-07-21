Hayden Panettiere Spends Time With Ex Brian Hickerson After His Jail Release
Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson appear to have put their tumultuous past behind them. The former couple was spotted spending time together after Hickerson's jail release.
An eyewitness tells ET, the two "arrived together at Justin Queso's in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 17, and had a really good time."
"The two of them were seen line dancing and they chatted with other people at the bar," the eyewitness says. "Days later, they came in again to watch the NBA finals. Brian arrived before Hayden and they hung out at the bar and watched the game. They were friendly and relaxed and not showing any PDA."
Their outings come after Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days of county jail, four years of formal probation, 52 domestic violence classes, $500 in restitution and a five-year protective order for injuring Panettiere.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office tells People that the protective order "does not prohibit the defendant and the victim from amicably interacting with each other."
Hickerson was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault last July, after the actress reported to several police departments multiple serious instances of domestic violence perpetrated by Hickerson during their year-and-a-half-long relationship, a source told ET.
Hickerson was sentenced on April 20 after he pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.
"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," Panettiere said in a statement to ET following Hickerson's arrest. "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.
