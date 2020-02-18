Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, has been arrested for domestic battery, ET can confirm.

A spokesman for the Teton County Sheriff's Office in Wyoming tells ET that Hickerson was arrested for domestic battery on Feb. 14. ET has reached out to attorneys for Panettiere and Hickerson for comment.

According to court documents obtained by ET on Tuesday, Panettiere called the police after Hickerson allegedly "struck Panettiere with a closed fist on the right side of her face." The documents claim that Panettiere locked Hickerson out of a private home the couple was staying at and when police arrived at the address, an alleged intoxicated Hickerson was standing in the driveway. The documents allege that Hickerson told police that Panettiere was "…saying he beat the f**k out of me." According to the report, police on the scene noticed visible injuries on Panettiere's face, including "a fresh scrape and swelling on the top of her left hand which she believed came from Hickerson's watch during the altercation."

According to the court documents, when Hickerson was asked by police if he punched Panettiere, his "demeanor immediately changed and he avoided the question." The document claims that Hickerson told police that nothing happened between him and Panettiere. The couple, according to the documents, hired a private chef for $700 for the evening and the chef was interviewed by police and told officers that the couple was arguing earlier in the evening, but the male chef had already left before the alleged early morning physical fight occurred.

Hickerson was arrested at the scene for alleged domestic battery. Additionally, he was charged with interference because he allegedly refused to identify himself to the police.

Teton County Sheriff's Office



ET has learned that under Hickerson's conditions of release that he agreed to on Friday, he will not consume or possess alcohol, and he will submit to a search and seizure of his vehicle or residence for alcohol upon the request of any law enforcement officer or probation officer with reasonable suspicion. In addition, court documents state that Hickerson must "avoid all direct and indirect contact" with Panettiere, including by telephone, email or social media. Finally, according to the documents, Hickerson cannot “possess a firearm, destructive device, or other dangerous weapon." He is due back in the Circuit Court of Teton County on March 12.

This isn't the first time Hickerson has been arrested for an incident involving Panettiere. In May, he was booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence and later charged with one felony count of domestic violence, and he pleaded not guilty. TMZ reported at the time that he and Panettiere were out drinking together before they had an argument that allegedly turned physical. A source told the outlet that the cops were called to a residence and "noticed redness and marks on Hayden's body."

In May, a judge also issued a protective order that was requested by prosecutors, which stated that Hickerson had to stay 100 yards away from Panettiere. However, in September, Hickerson's domestic violence case was dismissed after a Los Angeles judge ruled to dismiss the charges as well as the protective order against him. ET learned at the time that the judge’s decision came after prosecutors told the judge that their office wanted the case dismissed.

Panettiere was first linked to Hickerson in August 2018 after she split from her ex-fiance, boxer Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she shares her 5-year-old daughter, Kaya. Following Hickerson's first arrest, a source told ET in September that those closest to the actress "never wanted [Hickerson] around her." The source claimed that the former Nashville star's inner circle "never wished badly on [Hickerson]" but they "just hope he gets the help he needs so that he can come around to being a better person."

But by November, Panettiere and Hickerson were photographed together again, and according to multiple reports, had rekindled their relationship.

Meanwhile, Panettiere returned to social media in December after a 10-month break and debuted a bold new look. Watch the video below for more:

-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

Hayden Panettiere's Bold New 'Do This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend's Domestic Violence Case Dismissed

Hayden Panettiere Not Dating Ex-Boyfriend's Brother, Source Says

Judge Issues Protective Order Against Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson