Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend's Domestic Violence Case Dismissed

The domestic violence case against Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was dismissed on Thursday, ET has learned.



Hickerson and his attorney, Shawn Holley, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom where the judge ruled to dismiss the charges and the protective order against the 30-year-old. ET understands the judge’s decision came after prosecutors told the judge that their office wanted the case dismissed. Hickerson's bail was also dismissed. ET has reached out to attorneys for Panettiere and Hickerson for comment.

Hickerson was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in May, and released that same day on a $50,000 bond. He and Panettiere broke up in June, ET previously learned.

Earlier this month, rumors sparked that the actress was dating Hickerson's brother, Zach, when the two were photographed holding hands. However, a source told ET that they weren't dating.

According to ET's source, Panettiere moved from Los Angeles to New York City in the last few weeks for a fresh start following her breakup with Hickerson.

ET's source said the former couple does not communicate at all. However, the source cautions they’re "unsure if [Hayden] actually moved on from [Brian]," insinuating that the two may get back together at some point. "[The pictures] may be a tactic to take heat off Brian” ahead of his court date, the source added.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hayden Panettiere Not Dating Ex-Boyfriend's Brother, Source Says

Judge Issues Protective Order Against Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Related Gallery