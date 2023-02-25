Hayden Panettiere's Brother Shared On-Screen Kiss in One of His Final Films Before His Death
Hayden Panettiere's Younger Brother Jansen Dead at 28
Nick Cannon Reacts to Mariah Carey and Monroe’s Christmas Duet a…
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Home Auction Canceled Amid Foreclosure
Rihanna Describes A$AP Rocky Relationship as 'Best Friends With …
Kim Zolciak Biermann and Her Daughters Spend ‘Thousands’ a Day o…
Kelce Brothers Tear Up While Reuniting With Mom Donna After Supe…
Courteney Cox Transforms Into a Gen-Z Influencer!
Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Attempt 'Dirty Dancing' Lift With U…
Leah McSweeney Shuts Down Rumors She Threw Elephant Poop at 'RHU…
'Summer House's Danielle Olivera Breaks Down Feud With 'Self-Abs…
Ellen Pompeo 'Super Happy' With Decision to Leave 'Grey's Anatom…
Kelsea Ballerini Made the First Move With Chase Stokes By Slidin…
'When Calls the Heart's Erin Krakow and Chris McNally Spill Deta…
'The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Spills on His Sexy New …
Selena Gomez Reacts to ‘Unnecessary’ Drama With Kylie Jenner and…
What Kelsea Ballerini Gave Up to Get Out of ‘Nasty’ Divorce From…
Brian Austin Green on Expanding His Family and New Project ‘Boot…
'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Mourns Wife Alicia After …
Pink Claims Madonna 'Doesn't Like' Her While Recalling the First…
Hayden Panettiere's late brother, Jansen Panettiere, had a number of projects in the works before his sudden death, and now one of his final scenes in an upcoming film has surfaced.
TMZ obtained a scene from the upcoming campy-horror 3-D film Aaah! Roach!, which shows Jansen planting a steamy kiss on his co-star Grace Van Dien, known for her role as Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things.
The outlet also reported the scene was filmed before the pandemic. Following a delay, the film is now in post-production and expected to be released at the end of this year or in early 2024. The film's director and producer, Jenni Gold, told TMZ the late actor will be missed and the film will be dedicated to him.
ET confirmed Jansen died last weekend in New York. He was 28. TMZ, which first broke the news, reported cops were called to a residence on Feb. 19 at around 5:30 p.m. where he was apparently found deceased. While no cause of death has been released, there's no foul play suspected.
A source would later tell ET that Hayden is reeling over her younger brother's death.
"Hayden is absolutely heartbroken," a source told ET. "She loved her brother unconditionally and the two shared a special bond."
The source added that Jansen struggled with his mental health in the past and was vocal with his family about his issues.
"Jansen suffered from mental health issues and art was his therapy and escape," the source says. "In the past, Jansen was open to family and friends about his struggles. Hayden was always there for him and constantly tried to help Jansen when she could."
Some of Jansen's other film and TV roles included Even Stevens, The X's, Tiger Cruise, Racing Stripes, The Martial Arts Kid, The Walking Dead, Perfect Game and How High 2. His most recent role was in the 2022 Christmas film, Love and Love Not.
RELATED CONTENT:
Hayden Panettiere Is 'Absolutely Heartbroken' Over Brother's Death
Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen Dead at 28