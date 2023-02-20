Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen Dead at 28

Hayden Panettiere's younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, has died at the age of 28, according to multiple reports.

Jansen died over the weekend in New York, according to TMZ, which was the first to break the news. The outlet reports that law enforcement was called to a residence Sunday night around 5:30 PM and while no official cause of death has been released, there's no foul play suspected in Jansen's death.

ET has reached out to Hayden's reps for a statement.

Jansen, who is five years younger than Hayden, was an actor. He had several film and TV roles throughout early 2000s, with credits on Even Stevens, The X's, Tiger Cruise, Racing Stripes, The Martial Arts Kid, The Walking Dead, Perfect Game and How High 2. His most recent role was in the 2022 Christmas film, Love and Love Not.

In January, Jansen took to Instagram to share a photo with Hayden, where she is seen smiling while cutting his hair. "Not the first haircut she’s tried to give me," he captioned the black-and-white picture.

Jansen is survived by Hayden and their parents, Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere.

