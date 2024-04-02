Fashionistas and foodies unite! Hayley Kiyoko revealed her style and menu hacks with ET while celebrating her collaboration with Taco Bell and WILDFANG for a limited-edition high waisted coverall.

The singer teamed up with the fast food chain and the fashion brand to launch the cozy closet must-have, featuring 20 pockets inspired by Taco Bell items, for $178 in sizes in XS to 3X and Tall S to XXL.

"Taco Bell holds a special place in my heart simply because of all the fond memories I have of enjoying a late-night taco run with friends. I also really admire WILDFANG's work in rethinking societal norms and how they show up in fashion and for the LGBTQ+ community," she says.

"This partnership represents everything I believe in — inclusivity, creativity, and the power of self-expression through fashion," Kiyoko adds.

And the author makes sure to do just that every time she gets dressed.

"My style is elevated casual and very geared towards feeling comfortable. … I normally gravitate towards wearing pieces that feel unique," she explains.

Her go-to looks: "I consider myself a pocket queen. I don't normally carry a big purse, so the more options I have to hold my important items, the better. … I also love a sock and sandal or a denim on denim moment and mixing and matching patterns, colors and textures."

When it comes to wardrobe staples, the actress spills, "I never leave home without a jacket or hoodie — layering is key and gives your look versatility throughout the day. … Also never underestimate the power of double-sided tape!"

Regardless of what she’s wearing, the "What I Need" singer notes the importance of feeling your best so that you can enjoy whatever comes your way — including the opportunity to enjoy a yummy meal.

"Wear whatever makes you feel the most confident. … Confidence is your best asset," she says.

As for her food must-haves, "I love a Crunchwrap Supreme or a Cheesy Gordita Crunch. I also love the Mexican Pizza with extra sour cream."

