Hayley Kiyoko shared her fashion and food hacks with ET while celebrating her limited-edition collab with Taco Bell and Wildfang.
Fashionistas and foodies unite! Hayley Kiyoko revealed her style and menu hacks with ET while celebrating her collaboration with Taco Bell and WILDFANG for a limited-edition high waisted coverall.
The singer teamed up with the fast food chain and the fashion brand to launch the cozy closet must-have, featuring 20 pockets inspired by Taco Bell items, for $178 in sizes in XS to 3X and Tall S to XXL.
"Taco Bell holds a special place in my heart simply because of all the fond memories I have of enjoying a late-night taco run with friends. I also really admire WILDFANG's work in rethinking societal norms and how they show up in fashion and for the LGBTQ+ community," she says.
"This partnership represents everything I believe in — inclusivity, creativity, and the power of self-expression through fashion," Kiyoko adds.
And the author makes sure to do just that every time she gets dressed.
"My style is elevated casual and very geared towards feeling comfortable. … I normally gravitate towards wearing pieces that feel unique," she explains.
Her go-to looks: "I consider myself a pocket queen. I don't normally carry a big purse, so the more options I have to hold my important items, the better. … I also love a sock and sandal or a denim on denim moment and mixing and matching patterns, colors and textures."
When it comes to wardrobe staples, the actress spills, "I never leave home without a jacket or hoodie — layering is key and gives your look versatility throughout the day. … Also never underestimate the power of double-sided tape!"
Regardless of what she’s wearing, the "What I Need" singer notes the importance of feeling your best so that you can enjoy whatever comes your way — including the opportunity to enjoy a yummy meal.
"Wear whatever makes you feel the most confident. … Confidence is your best asset," she says.
As for her food must-haves, "I love a Crunchwrap Supreme or a Cheesy Gordita Crunch. I also love the Mexican Pizza with extra sour cream."
RELATED CONTENT: