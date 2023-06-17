Ahead of Heartstopper's return in August, Netflix shared the opening scene from the first episode of season 2. The clip sees Joe Locke back as a blissful Charlie Spring, who can't stop texting boyfriend Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) on his way to school before the two meet up in class at Truham Grammar.

The clip was first revealed during the streaming platform's 2023 convention, Tudum: A Global Fan Event, which was broadcast live from São Paulo, Brazil. Stars Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell, who play Tara Jones and Darcy Olsson, respectively, introduced the season 2 opener before adding that the series was revealing the titles for all eight episodes of the upcoming installment.

"We can't wait for you to see season 2," Edgell says in the video before showing the preview of the premiere, with Locke and Connor.

As for the episode titles, they are:

1. "Out"

2. "Family"

3. "Promise"

4. "Challenge"

5. "Heat"

6. "Truth / Dare"

7. "Sorry"

8. "Perfect"

Adapted from the graphic novel series by creator Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows Charlie, a gay student at Truham Grammar School who falls in love with his classmate, Nick. The hit LGBTQ series also explores the lives of their friends, Tao (William Gao), Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tara (Brown) and Darcy (Edgell).

According to Netflix, season 2 will see "Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges, and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship."

The series, which won five Children's and Family Emmy Awards, also stars Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin and Olivia Colman.

Heartstopper season 2 premieres Aug. 3 on Netflix.

