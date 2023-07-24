Heather and Terry Dubrow are putting down more roots in Los Angeles.

A source tells ET that the reality TV couple closed a deal to purchase late filmmaker Dino De Laurentiis' 9,000 sq. foot Beverly Hills mansion, which sits on 8.2 acres. This is the latest addition to their real estate portfolio, after purchasing a Roberto Cavalli-designed penthouse in Century City in 2022. They also maintain a home in Orange County, where Heather films The Real Housewives.

The Dubrows snagged the hilltop home for $16.1 million, well below the asking price of $37.5 million. Heather confirmed their latest buy when reached for comment.

"Yes, we did!" she tells ET. "It's so exciting! We tried to buy five or six properties all over Cabo, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, Palm Springs and the universe landed us here, at the most iconic, Hollywood estate."

YouTube / Joyce Rey Real Estate

The Dubrows will count LeBron James, Drake, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as new neighbors. Before De Laurentiis owned the property, it belonged to millionaire restauranteur Steve Crane, one-time husband of Hollywood icon Lana Turner. After Crane, author Harold Robbins called the estate home.

Million Dollar Listing star Josh Altman handled the deal for the Dubrows; he also sold the couple's reality TV-famous home, known as Chateau Dubrow, last year for $55 million -- the third largest sale in OC history.

The Dubrows plan to renovate the De Laurentiis property, with Heather estimating it will take three years to complete her vision. The house is just a short drive away from the Beverly Hills Hotel, where the two married in 1999.

"It will be like our diner," Heather jokes of the swanky hotel's restaurant, the Polo Lounge.

As for what this all means for her future as an Orange County Housewife, Heather previously told ET, having homes in Los Angeles doesn't mean she's leaving the show.

"I'm a New Yorker, transplanted to L.A., dragged down to Orange County," she quipped. "I'm just trying to migrate home... I'm gonna end up on New York Housewives!"

"I feel really comfortable with what I'm doing right now," she clarified. "I'm really proud to be a part of Real Housewives, the franchise is amazing, the platform is incredible and, you know, it's pop-culture history. It's really cool and I'm grateful for it. How long will I do the show? I mean, probably as long as they'll have me."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, while Terry can be seen on the new season of Botched, premiering Thursday, Aug. 3, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!

RELATED CONTENT:

Tour Heather and Terry Dubrow’s $14 Million L.A. Penthouse (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'RHOC': Heather Dubrow Processing 'PTSD' From 'Very Tough' Season 17

Heather Dubrow Gives Tour of Penthouse Heather Rae El Moussa Sold Her

'RHOC's Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Reality-TV Famous Home for $55M