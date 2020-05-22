Heather Locklear went all out for her daughter's graduation.

The former Melrose Place star took to Instagram to share video of her daughter, Ava Sambora, getting an epic parade to celebrate her graduating from Loyola Marymount University with a 4.0 GPA. The 22-year-old received her bachelor's degree in Psychology with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies.

"Are you dying?" Heather asks her daughter, who is smiling wide and almost in tears from all the excitement in the clip. "Thank you. Oh my god, I'm going to start crying," Ava replies. Heather shares Ava with her ex, Richie Sambora.

"My church celebrating Ava’s graduation. She got a 4.0 this semester @atmosphere.church," Heather captioned the post.



It's been a month filled with celebrations, as earlier in the month, Heather had a mini party for Ava, complete with a gorgeous two-tier cake.

"Congratulations baby girl! We are so proud," she wrote alongside flowers and Ava's graduation pic.

Ava also shared photos of herself in the backyard, wearing a violet graduation cap and holding flowers.

"I am hoping to attend graduate school in Fall of 2021! Thank you to all the wonderful people in my life who made this journey possible! Cheers to all the grads! 🌸🎓 #LMU20," she captioned the shots.



Many other celebrities have been celebrating their kids' graduations and birthdays amid the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine.

See how other stars, including Brad Pitt, have been honoring the Class of 2020, in the video below.

