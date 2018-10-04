Heather Locklear’s daughter, Ava Sambora, turned 21 on Thursday and the Melrose Place alum celebrated by posting a touching video dedicated to the birthday girl.

“Oh my gosh, I can’t believe my little baby’s birthday is today,” Locklear declared in the video as the camera pans over photo after photo of the mother-and-daughter pair. “Look at the baby! Oh my gosh, she’s growing up so quickly. I want to say happy birthday to my favorite person in the world — Ava. My princessa. My one and only.”



In the images, Ava ages before the viewer’s eyes, going from a tiny baby to a young adult.



“I just think your the kindest, funniest, smartest, most beautiful child in the world,” she continued. “And you turned out to be so wonderful. Well, you came to me that way. I love you. I want to squeeze you and kiss you and spank you 21 times!”



She ended her incredible clip by pretending to stumble upon a pair of cards lying face down, like in Blackjack.



“Let’s see, if you went Vegas what would you get?” she asked before flipping the cards to reveal an ace and a queen. “21! Ha! Happy birthday, baby.”



Locklear has had a particularly rocky 2018 which has included arrests in both February and June for charges that include misdemeanor battery and obstructing an officer. Both arrests were related to calls to her Ventura County home due to domestic disturbances.

Soon after her arrest in June, she was rushed to the hospital for a reported overdose. She’s been in treatment since.



The 57-year-old actress shares Ava with former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora.



