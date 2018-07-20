Heather Locklear Is in Treatment, Source Says

Heather Locklear is receiving treatment.

A source tells ET that the former Melrose Place star is "finally in treatment and getting help that she desperately needs," after making headlines over the past few months for incidents with police and reported issues with addiction.

"She has isolated herself from most of her friends," the source says. "[Her friends and family] are all worried sick."

ET has reached out to Locklear's attorney for comment.

The news comes a month after Locklear was rushed to the hospital after a reported overdose call, which happened less than a day after she was arrested for allegedly kicking an officer at her home when police responded to a domestic disturbance call. The Sheriff’s Office told ET that police wanted her to be evaluated due to her level of intoxication. While the EMT was evaluating her, she allegedly kicked him as well. A source told ET at the time that she was expected to return to rehab.

Locklear was also arrested in February, following an incident at home involving her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. She is facing four counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing an officer from the incident. She pleaded not guilty in April.

The actress' ex-husband, Richie Sambora, meanwhile, recently expressed his support for Locklear. "I will of course always be there for Heather and especially Ava," he told the Daily Mail. "I am very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time."

Locklear and Sambora married in 1994, and welcomed their daughter, Ava, in 1997. Their divorce was finalized in 2007. Sambora proved his support for his ex as he took a spin in a fighter pilot with her initials, HL, written on the side. He told the Daily Mail that he had assembled a group of doctors and specialists to make sure that both Locklear and Ava are properly taken care of.

