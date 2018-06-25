Heather Locklear Rushed to Hospital After Reported Overdose Call

Heather Locklear was rushed to the hospital Monday, hours after being released on bail following her arrest on charges of misdemeanor battery Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office tell ET, "We did go to her house this afternoon about 3 p.m. along with fire department and ambulance personnel and when everyone arrived on scene they determined that it was a medical issue and a patient was transport from the house to a local hospital."

The actress was taken to the hospital after police received a call from someone at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, reporting that someone had overdosed, according to TMZ.

The development comes less than a day after Locklear was arrested for allegedly kicking an officer at her home. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tells ET that police were initially called for an unknown disturbance at her home and upon arriving, realized it was a domestic disturbance.

According to police, officers were separating Locklear from the other party involved, which is when Locklear allegedly kicked one of the deputies interviewing her and she was arrested on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office told ET that police then wanted her to be evaluated due to her level of intoxication. While the EMT was evaluating her, she allegedly kicked him as well.

A source told ET on Sunday that Locklear was expected to head back to rehab after her arrest, and that her family was relieved that she would be going back into treatment.

She was previously in rehab in March, following her arrest in February stemming from a domestic dispute with boyfriend Chris Heisser.

This is the second time the actress has been hospitalized in the last two weeks. On June 17, Locklear was hospitalized after her family allegedly called the police claiming was "acting erratically" and "threatened to kill herself." She subsequently underwent a psychological evaluation.

ET will continue to follow this story as it develops.

