Heather Locklear's Family 'Relieved' As She's Expected to Return to Rehab, Source Says (Exclusive)

Heather Locklear is expected to head back to rehab after her arrest on Sunday night, a source tells ET.

The 56-year-old actress was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery upon an officer and emergency personnel. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told ET that after Locklear was arrested for allegedly kicking an officer at her home, police wanted her to be evaluated due to her level of intoxication. While the EMT was evaluating her, she allegedly kicked him as well.

Our source says Locklear's family is now relieved that she's expected to go back to rehab, though this hasn't been the first time the actress has received treatment. Most recently, Locklear went to rehab in March following her arrest in February for an incident at home involving her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. Locklear, who is facing four counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing an officer from the incident, entered a not guilty plea in April.

“This entire situation is devastating for Heather and for her family," the source tells ET of Locklear's recent troubles with the law. "Heather never seemed to come to terms with the fact she has a substance abuse problem and her family has been at their wits end because they can't force her to get the help she needs. She needs to want the help and dedicate herself to the process.”

Her family has struggled to “control” Locklear, the source adds.

“Heather has been warned that this could mean real jail time, and has finally made the decision to check into a facility," the source says. "They hope this time she will take rehab seriously and turn her life around for herself and her daughter. Her family finally has been coming to terms with the fact that if they continued to help her get out of trouble she would just repeat the same pattern. They know she has been completely out of control and it’s scary for everyone involved. Rehab is the only solution at this point.”

According to the souce, Locklear has hit "rock bottom."

"This has been a long time downward spiral for her, that has been painful for everyone to witness," the source says. "She has not been taking care of herself, eating properly or even grooming herself.”

"Sadly her addiction has made her paranoid and that has been the main cause of her fights with both her family and the law enforcement that has been called to her home," the source continues to claim. "She truly believes everyone is out to get her rather than to help.”

Last week, Locklear was hospitalized following an emergency call to the police. A source close to Locklear claimed at the time that the family called the police after the actress was "acting erratically" and "threatened to kill herself."



Our source says the plan was actually for Locklear to leave the psychiatric hold and go straight to rehab again, but instead she returned home and "went right back to her old ways."

Still, the source says Locklear's friends and family are hopeful that she will take her latest expected stint in rehab seriously.

"Heather has been warned that she is losing both friends and family members to this disease .... so making the decision to check into a facility is truly her only choice," the source notes. "They all just hope this time she will stay in rehab for the full time she needs and will dedicate herself to living a clean and sober life.”

ET has reached out to Locklear’s lawyers for comment.

ET recently spoke to the actress' ex-fiance, Jack Wagner, about her hospitalization, who gave his "loving thoughts and prayers" to her family, as well as her 20-year-old daughter, Ava.

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

