Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Emergency Call, Source Says She 'Threatened to Kill Herself'

Heather Locklear has been hospitalized after an emergency call.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's department told ET early Monday that they responded to the 56-year-old actress' home around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday.

"Our deputies responded, along with Ventura County Fire," the spokesperson said. "When we responded and contacted the person at the residence, [we] determined that there was no crime. It was strictly a medical call. There was a patient that was transported to a local hospital."

When asked if there were any guns or weapons discovered at the scene during the time of the incident, the spokesperson said he was not aware of any being found, saying, "They [deputies] would have said something to me if something like that had occurred."

A source close to Locklear claims that the family called the police on Sunday after the actress was "acting erratically" and "threatened to kill herself." The source says Locklear is "now claiming she was kidding around" and "never would have done that," though the source believes it didn't seem anything like a joke.

"Her family was scared for her," the source says. "She was aggressive and attacked her mother. She seemed out of control again, so they called the police. They felt they had no choice."

"Usually they want to keep their family issues private, but this was far too volatile," the source adds. "They want nothing more than to be supportive and have always been there for her, but things keep getting worse."

The source also tells ET that after months of working with a sober coach, the family believes Locklear is no longer sober. According to our source, "Her family wants nothing more for her than to be checked into a facility until she finally truly is clean and sober."

As for where things currently stand with Locklear and her longtime boyfriend, Chris Heisser?

"Heather and her boyfriend, Chris, seemed to have worked out their differences since the last domestic dispute, but they still fight nonstop," the source claims. "This [latest] outburst occurred after he threatened to end their relationship. This is one of many times he has threatened to end their relationship, but this time she took it to heart."

"Heather's family doesn't support her relationship with Chris and Heather feels like her family meddles in her business, so she was furious and that is what they were fighting about," the source says. "The family should have been having a happy Father's Day, but instead, everything ended in turmoil. The relationship always seems to be at a breaking point, but then they repeatedly work things out."

ET has reached out to Locklear's lawyer for comment.

It's been a rocky year for Locklear, who was arrested in February for an incident at home involving Heisser. The Melrose Place star, who is facing four counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, entered a not guilty plea in April.

As ET previously reported, a domestic violence call was reported at a residence on Feb. 25. In an initial investigation, police alleged that Locklear had battered Heisser at the residence prior to their arrival. During the arrest, police said Locklear became combative and uncooperative, and allegedly battered three deputies.

Following the arrest (and her longtime battle with substance abuse), Locklear entered a treatment facility in March. A source told ET at the time that Locklear's 20-year-old daughter, Ava, "begged" her mom to go to rehab.

"[Heather is] getting the help she finally needs," the source said. "[Ava] wants her mother to get clean and sober once and for all."

"Her family wants to see her focus on her health and sobriety," an additional source added. "Right now, Heather is sober and she is in therapy. She is taking it one day at a time."

Hear more in the video below.

Additional reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

RELATED CONTENT:

Heather Locklear Pleads Not Guilty to Misdemeanor Charges After February Arrest

Josie Bissett Offers 'Love and Support' to Former 'Melrose Place' Co-Star Heather Locklear (Exclusive)

Heather Locklear Reunites With Chris Heisser Following Domestic Incident, Source Says (Exclusive)

Related Gallery