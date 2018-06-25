Heather Locklear Arrested on Charges of Battery on a Police Officer and Emergency Personnel

Heather Locklear was arrested on Sunday night on charges of misdemeanor battery upon an officer and emergency personnel, ET can confirm, just one week after she was hospitalized and underwent a psychological evaluation.

Locklear was arrested on June 24 at 11:30 p.m. and booked into jail on June 25 at 2:01 a.m. She was placed on $20,000 bail, and her next court date is scheduled for Tuesday at the Ventura County Superior Court.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tells ET that police were initially called for an unknown disturbance at her home and upon arriving, realized it was a domestic disturbance. According to police, officers were separating Locklear from the other party involved, which is when Locklear allegedly kicked one of the deputies interviewing her and she was arrested on the scene.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office also tells ET that after Locklear was arrested, police wanted her to be evaluated due to her level of intoxication, so they had medical personnel on the scene. While the EMT was evaluating her, she allegedly kicked him as well. She was then taken to the hospital for evaluation, and after that was sent to jail and booked.

The other party involved in the domestic disturbance was not arrested or charged with any crime.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office

The incident comes after Locklear was hospitalized last week following an emergency call to the police. A source close to Locklear claimed to ET that the family called the police after the actress was "acting erratically" and "threatened to kill herself."

"Her family was scared for her," the source said. "She was aggressive and attacked her mother. She seemed out of control again, so they called the police. They felt they had no choice."

The source also told ET that after months of working with a sober coach, the family believes Locklear is no longer sober. According to our source, "Her family wants nothing more for her than to be checked into a facility until she finally truly is clean and sober."

The Melrose Place star was also arrested in February for an incident at home involving her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. Locklear, who is facing four counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing an officer from the incident, entered a not guilty plea in April.

