Heather Locklear’s Ex Fiance Jack Wagner Talks Actress' Recent Hospitalization (Exclusive)

Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett have their Melrose Place co-star, Heather Locklear, in their thoughts.

The trio co-starred together on the drama in the ‘90s and again in the 2009 reboot. Wagner and Locklear were also briefly engaged in 2011.

“[It’s] just sad. You know, it’s just heartbreaking,” Bissett told ET’s Deidre Behar of Locklear’s recent hospitalization. “We just pray for her and hope she gets through this time.”

Wagner mirrored the sentiment, adding, “I just will stand by what I have said for a while and that is that we all have our struggles. We all do and some of us handle them in different ways. We either really work at getting well, you know, and it’s just about when you make that decision to do it.”

Getty Images

Locklear was hospitalized over the weekend after a source previously told ET that the actress was “acting erratically” and “threatened to kill herself.”

“Heather needed to be taken for psych evaluation,” the source told ET at the time. “Her family can only hope this will finally be her wake-up call. Her family desperately wants her to check herself into a facility and get long-time care. This pattern has gone on for years and her closest people are finally using tough love.”

This came after Locklear was arrested in February for an incident at home involving her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. She is currently facing counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing an officer. She entered a not guilty plea in April.

“I love Heather and I know Josie feels the same way, so nothing but loving thoughts and prayers for her and her family and her daughter, Ava,” Wagner told ET, adding that “time will tell” whether Locklear will be able to make it through her current struggles.

Wagner and Bissett are currently returning to the small screen together in the Hallmark Channel’s Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New, and brag about having instant chemistry after years of working together.

“It’s like, you know, when you meet someone, and it’s just easy?” Bissett said. “You don’t have to try because the chemistry is just there. We get each other. It’s like you’ve known each other before in another life or something. It’s like that, you know? We have similar senses of humor.”

Wagner agreed, adding, “Yeah, I think that’s it – a similar sense of humor – because we can laugh at our own flaws, you know, and we enjoy pointing each other’s flaws out to one another.”

Jack says this film will be unique from its predecessors.

"This is a good one, though, because what we've done here is really given the bride and groom a deeper and stronger backstory, so it’s really not about our conflict so much,” Wagner explained. “It’s more about what happens with her daughter and the bride and groom, and it’s, like, who are these people now around these real issues around a wedding lodge? So we're gonna see how this movie works for the audience and if they like this formula, that way, we’ll have a little more longevity to see these two grow and fall in love in a deeper way."

Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New premieres Saturday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

How Heather Locklear's Family Is Coping With Her Recent Hospitalization

Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Emergency Call, Source Says She 'Threatened to Kill Herself'

Heather Locklear's Boyfriend Chris Heisser Charged With DUI

Related Gallery