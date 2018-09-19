Heather Locklear Posts About Addiction While Mourning a Friend

Heather Locklear is mourning the loss of a dear friend.

The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartbreaking message about someone close to her heart who died after battling addiction.

"Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down," the former Melrose Place star's note began. "Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path. Rest in peace beautiful Josh. You touched my [heart]."

Locklear has been dealing with her own personal issues in the past couple of months. In July, she checked herself into a treatment facility, a source told ET at the time.

In June, Locklear was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery for allegedly kicking a police officer and an EMT following some type of domestic dispute at her Ventura County home. Then, just hours after being released on $20,000 bail, she was rushed to the hospital for a reported overdose.

The following month, a source told ET that the former Dynasty star was "finally in treatment and getting help that she desperately needs."

"She has isolated herself from most of her friends," the source added. "[Her friends and family] are all worried sick."

Yet, in August, Locklear was charged with three new misdemeanor charges: battery against a police officer, battery against an EMT and obstructing a police officer.

The Ventura County DA told ET that they intend to consolidate this case and another one she faced after getting arrested in February and handed five other charges, including four counts of misdemeanor battery and one of obstructing an officer. Both incidents are now one sweeping case against Locklear.

