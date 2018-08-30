Heather Locklear’s case has a new twist.

The 56-year-old actress is being charged with three new misdemeanor charges: battery against a police officer, battery against an EMT and obstructing a police officer stemming from the incident that occurred at her home on June 24, according to the Ventura County DA’s Office.

They responded to a domestic disturbance and quickly separated Locklear from another party. That's when she allegedly kicked one of the deputies, leading to her arrest. To test her level of intoxication, authorities called in medical personnel to examine her. She allegedly kicked them as well.

The Ventura County DA tells ET that they intend to consolidate this case and another one facing the Melrose Place actress. In February, Locklear was arrested at her home and handed five other charges, including four counts of misdemeanor battery and one of obstructing an officer. Both incidents are now one sweeping case against Locklear.

Her arrest in June appears to have led to a vicious downward spiral for the actress. Hours after she was released on $20,000 bail, she was rushed to the hospital for a reported overdose.

But, in July she checked herself into a treatment facility, a source told ET at the time.

Then, on Aug. 19, Locklear offered fans a ray of hope. She posted a photo of her white Maltese puppy wearing round sunglasses with the caption, “Sun shining day.”

