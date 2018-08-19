Heather Locklear Breaks Social Media Silence After Legal Troubles

Heather Locklear is showing signs of a returning to normalcy, and perhaps even optimism, amid a year filled with controversy and legal issues.

On Saturday, the Melrose Place actress posted a fun photo on Instagram of her white Maltese named Harley. He’s resting in someone’s arms and sporting a pair of John Lennon-inspired sunglasses. “Sun shining day,” she captioned the precious photo.

This is the first time she’s posted on Instagram in four months, during which time she was involved in a number of troubling and highly-publicized incidents. In late June, she was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery for allegedly kicking a police officer and an EMT following some type of domestic dispute at her Ventura County home. Then, just hours after being released on $20,000 bail, she was rushed to the hospital for a reported overdose.

However, in July the 56-year-old checked herself into a treatment facility, a source told ET at the time.

"She has isolated herself from most of her friends," the source explained. "[Her friends and family] are all worried sick."

Additionally, Locklear's boyfriend, Chris Heisser also pleaded guilty to driving over the legal alcohol limit in July. He was arrested on Feb. 26, just hours after Locklear was arrested following another domestic dispute. She was charged with one count of felony domestic violence and three counts misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

Let’s hope this cheerful new photo is a sign of improvement on the part of the actress.

