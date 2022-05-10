Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa may have been on the sidelines, but their apparent spat is making headlines.

The Christina on the Coast star and Selling Sunset personality appeared to have a heated exchange on the sidelines of a kids soccer game on Saturday, according to pictures published by The Daily Mail. In some of the images, Heather can be seen standing in front of Christina while Christina's husband, Josh Hall, sits lower to the ground next to her. At one point, Tarek El Moussa was photographed pulling Heather away by the arm while she was seemingly having words with Christina, but Tarek was also seen talking to Josh himself.

As for what unfolded, all four told ET in a joint statement, “A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward.”

Meanwhile, a source told ET that Tarek's wife and ex "haven't been getting along."

"Heather feels like Christina doesn't treat her respectfully," the source said. "Tarek wants to protect Heather from all of it and thinks the way Christina has acted towards her is unacceptable." ET has reached out to Christina's rep for comment.

The new photos come after Christina revealed to fans over the weekend that her and Tarek's son, Brayden, 6, underwent an emergency appendectomy.

"Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents. After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning," Christina captioned her Sunday Instagram post. "Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain 😣..luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits. The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early. Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side. Happy Mother’s Day everyone."

The source noted, "They were all under a lot of stress due to Brayden not feeling well, but there have been issues between Heather and Christina in general."

According to the source, the Selling Sunset realtor has made an effort to improve their relationship. "Heather is sweet and has tried really hard to make things better with Christina," the source told ET, "and to have a healthy, blended family, where all of them get along."

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Open Up About Their IVF Journey (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina Haack's Husband Speaks Out Amid Ant Anstead Custody Battle

Ant Anstead Denied Full Custody of Son With Christina Haack

Christina Haack Quietly Marries Josh Hall

Related Gallery