Heidi Klum and Her Kids Create an Epic Zombie Movie for Halloween

Heidi Klum is the undisputed queen of Halloween, and this year she definitely didn't disappoint. The 48-year-old supermodel and her kids made an incredible horror film to celebrate this year, which is a follow-up to last year's original short horror video they filmed in lieu of her legendary annual Halloween party that she canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Klum is still not hosting a Halloween party this year, but did create a follow-up short film titled Klum's Day, which pays homage to some of her favorite horror movies, including Psycho, The Exorcist, The Shining and Dead Alive. The film also stars her four children -- Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 12.
In last year's five-minute short film, Klum was killed by her demonically possessed kids and her husband, Tom Kaulitz. In the sequel, she rises from her grave. Klum shared the film on Instagram, writing, "HERE IT IS 🎃 Normally I'd be hosting my annual Halloween party on Sunday night … but this year things are still looking a little different. So instead, my family and I want to be the first to wish you a safe and spooky Halloween weekend. #HeidiHalloween2021."
The America's Got Talent judge also shared behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the spooky film.
In September, Klum talked to ET about daughter Leni following in her supermodel footsteps. Watch the video below for more.
