Heidi Klum is heading into the weekend with a few less articles of clothing.

The America's Got Talent judge took to her Instagram on Saturday to show off how she was planning to spend the next couple of days with Tom Kaulitz. Klum, 46, proudly posed topless as she and her husband spent time sunbathing and relaxing in their home's backyard during quarantine.

"IT’S THE WEEKEND ❤️," she captioned a slideshow. The post included photos of Klum's messy hair, makeup-free face and beaming smile -- as well as plenty of sun-kissed PDA pics with Kaulitz.

Klum has been staying home and staying safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. In early March, the supermodel was worried she might have contracted the virus after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Both Klum and Kaulitz were tested for COVID-19 on March 14, and their results were negative. However, Klum reminded her fans that whether you're healthy or not, social distancing is important.

"These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe," she wrote on Instagram. "Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well."

See more on Klum in the video below.

