Heidi Klum is not feeling well and says she can't get a coronavirus test even though she's visited two different doctors.

The 46-year-old model -- who had Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet fill in for her earlier this week as a guest judge on America's Got Talent after ET learned she went home with the common cold -- worried fans with a video she shared on her Instagram Story on Friday. In the video, Klum is lying down on her bed in her pajamas and says she's been feeling ill.

"Hi everyone, I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my America's Got Talent seat," she says. "It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. Ummm, I'm just not feeling good so that's why I've stayed home to not infect any other people."

"I hope it's just a cold, I would love to do the corona test but there just isn't one here," she continued. "I've tried with two different doctors and I just can't get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don't feel good."

On Thursday, entertainment company Fremantle announced that a number of its shows, including AGT, would no longer tape in front of live audiences due to coronavirus fears.

"Due to the ongoing global situation around COVID-19, we have been working closely with our production teams and network partners to take measures to help minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew and live audiences," the statement reads. "Effective immediately, we will refrain from filming in front of live audiences for our current productions America's Got Talent and Family Feud. As live audiences are integral to the format of The Price Is Right, we will be suspending production for the short term. For similar reasons, we will be postponing the start of production for season 2 of Card Sharks. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and determine the appropriate time to resume normal course of business."

ET spoke with Klum just last week at the AGT season 15 kickoff at Pasadena Civic Auditorium, and she talked about returning as a judge on the popular talent competition.

"I'm super excited that I was asked to come back," she said. "I mean, it's so amazing! America's Got Talent! It's definitely more fun being in the auditorium than watching it from at home. I just love sitting in that seat, I love having that power of the button."

"I missed everyone here because it's just so much fun," she continued. "I do a lot of television. I have to say this is right up [there] because of the variety aspect. I love that. I also love that you never know who comes next, you know? It can be anyone."

