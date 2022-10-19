Heidi Klum is bringing back her annual Halloween party with a bang! ET's Denny Directo spoke to Klum on the set of America's Got Talent: All Stars, where the Halloween-queen teased her prosthetic-heavy costume.

"I'm very excited," Klum, who put her annual party on pause the last two years due to COVID-19, gushed.

This year, the spooky festivities will be held in New York City, a city that the 49-year-old supermodel said is perfect for the all-night bash she's trying to throw.

"My friends, also from all over the world, come to New York. I love doing this in New York -- I love L.A., I live in L.A., and I've done the party here once, but the thing is, I sit in hair and makeup in my whole look for like, 14 hours to get it done, and then here, people are like, it's 10, 11 o'clock and they're like, 'Yeah, I gotta go night-night, I gotta go to bed,'" she explained.

Klum continued, "In New York, they really party, they're up all night, five, six o'clock in the morning -- this is more my speed! And for Halloween, I need a real night out with everyone."

As for what she can reveal about her costume, the AGT judge said her look is going to be "very claustrophobic."

"I'm going to be very claustrophobic," Klum teased. "Very claustrophobic. Very, very, very claustrophobic, but I don't want to let my Halloween fans down, or myself. Because it's an internal challenge with myself every year to come up with something amazing, something unexpected. I feel like I've achieved that this year, now I just really hope it works."

"There's never really a trial. There's no dress rehearsal, so, when I do it that day -- it's either it works or it doesn't work, so I hope it works," she added.

A big factor contributing to this year's "claustrophobic" look, Klum said, are the heavy prosthetics she'll be donning on All Hallow's Eve.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for SVEDKA

"Having so many prosthetics on, in the past -- you go through waves. There's moments where I'm like, 'OK, I can do this,' and then it's like, 'Oh my God, get it off, get it off!' 'Cause, it's essentially all stuck on you. It's not something you can take off like a hat when you don't feel like it anymore, and take it off -- it's on!"

In the rare event that she does get the urge to take it off, Klum joked that she's going to have an EMT on-site at the party just in case she starts "hyperventilating" under the weight of this year's disguise.

Last year, Klum and her kids made an incredible horror film to celebrate, as a follow-up to 2020's original short horror video they filmed in lieu of her legendary party that she canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled Klum's Day, the short film paid homage to some of her favorite horror movies, including Psycho, The Exorcist, The Shining and Dead Alive. The film also featured her four children -- Leni, 18, Henry, 17, Johan, 15, and Lou, 13.

In 2020's five-minute short film, Klum was killed by her demonically possessed kids and her husband, Tom Kaulitz. In the sequel, she rises from her grave. Klum shared the film on Instagram, writing, "HERE IT IS 🎃 Normally I'd be hosting my annual Halloween party on Sunday night … but this year things are still looking a little different. So instead, my family and I want to be the first to wish you a safe and spooky Halloween weekend. #HeidiHalloween2021."

Check out the gallery below for every costume the undisputed queen of Halloween has worn to her annual party over the years.

