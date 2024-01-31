Heidi Klum's daughter once made an unexpected discovery. The supermodel appeared on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, and, during the conversation, decided to FaceTime her daughter, 19-year-old Leni, to discuss growing up with her as Mom.

"She found my sex closet," the 50-year-old America's Got Talent judge revealed to host Alex Cooper.

"I did when I was younger and I thought it was the coolest thing ever," Leni said. "I was going through it with my friends. I was like, 'Mom, what is this? A microphone?'... I really had no idea what it was."

Afterward, Leni said her mom got "so mad" at her.

"She was like, 'You can't go in my stuff!' I was, like, showing it off to my friends. I was like, 'Look how cool this is! My mom has a whole cupboard. She has a whole drawer!'" Leni recalled with a laugh. "I snuck them into my mom's room and opened the drawer and we all were taking videos. And we were like, 'Oh my god!'"

Leni also revealed that her mom frequently tanned topless by the pool during her childhood.

"I remember having my girlfriends over and I'd be so embarrassed and scared," Leni said. "Usually in my friends' families, I never see their moms tanning naked at the pool, but I thought it was normal. My friends would always be kind of standoffish, but it was just so normal in our family."

In the years since, Leni has opted to follow in her mom's model footsteps, which Heidi reacted to in a 2021 interview with ET.

"First, I was a little bit worried, honestly. She's been wanting to do this for a very long time and I finally agreed," Heidi said. "For me, the most important thing is that she has fun and that she loves it and enjoys it."

"She's been with a camera for her whole life," Heidi, who shares Leni along with Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, with her ex-husband, Seal, added. "So she's never been afraid of the camera the way other kids may be."

RELATED CONTENT: