Seal took a moment to celebrate a special milestone in his life -- his daughter Leni's 19th birthday. On Monday, the "Kiss From a Rose" singer, who recently turned 60, shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram account, dedicating it to his beloved daughter.

In the heartwarming photograph, Seal and Leni were captured posing together on the bustling streets of New York City. Leni leaned into her father, while Seal had a broad smile on his face as he rested a hand on his hip.

"In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19yrs ago. Thank you Leni for making me a better person 🥹🥹🥹," Seal wrote in the caption, a touching tribute to the impact Leni has had on his life. He signed off with a simple "Love you, -papa."

Leni reciprocated the love in the comments, writing, "So cute! I love you papa ❤️."

In October 2021, Seal walked the red carpet with his daughter when they attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Harder They Fall.

Seal told ET that his inaugural red carpet with his daughter, who sported a black Dolce & Gabbana mini dress for the occasion, was "one of the proudest moments of my life."

Seal met Leni's mom, Heidi Klum, when she was pregnant with the now-teenager. The pair tied the knot in 2005, and Seal went on to officially adopt Leni, whose biological dad is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Seal and Heidi eventually welcomed three children -- Lou, 13, Johan, 16, and Henry, 17 -- before calling it quits in 2014.

The singer's bond with Leni, though, has always remained, he told ET.

"It's everything and it has always been like that, from the day I met her mother," Seal said of his bond with the teen model. "She was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful lady. We have always had that bond."

