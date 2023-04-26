Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Celebrate Their 14th Wedding Anniversary
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are celebrating their love! On Tuesday, The Hills couple marked their 14th wedding anniversary.
Heidi honored the occasion with a throwback picture from their wedding day in 2009.
"Happy 14 year anniversary @spencerpratt," she wrote over the picture shared on her Instagram Story. "It's been a dream."
Heidi, 36, and Spencer, 39, met while filming the reality series, The Hills. The couple tied the knot during a ceremony in Mexico, before holding a larger, televised wedding in 2009.
The couple briefly separated in 2010.
Spencer and Heidi's anniversary comes after they welcomed their second child, Ryker, in December. Their latest addition joined 5-year-old brother, Gunner.
Shortly after their baby boy's birth -- which came after a year of struggles to conceive -- the pair spoke to ET about Ryker, who made quite the dramatic entrance into the world.
"He has an incredible temperament. He's so easy," she said about their youngest. "Every time I've needed him to sleep, he's slept. He's just so sweet and calm. You can tell he's just a really calm, relaxed baby. And he sleeps so much better than Gunner. Don't tell Gunner that."
As for Gunner, the parenting duo admitted that their oldest was adjusting to life as a big brother.
"Gunner is the best big brother I've ever seen. He's so great. He's so excited to show everyone him," she shared. "He wants to hold him every morning. He wants to kiss him and play with him and have him punch him in the face. He's like, 'Ryker, get me!' ...He's so sweet and really hands on. We haven't experienced jealousy yet."
