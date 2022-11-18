Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their second son on Thursday, and the proud dad documented his wife's dramatic trip to the hospital while in labor.

After confirming the baby boy's birth to ET, 36-year-old Heidi took to Snapchat in the middle of the night to share that her son's name is Ryker Pratt and that he weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces and is 21 inches long. The stars of The Hills are also parents to 5-year-old son Gunner Pratt.

Prior to the big reveal, 39-year-old Spencer went on TikTok to share a video of himself looking very concerned in traffic as his wife declared in the passenger seat while in the middle of a contraction, "This is real labor."

Spencer then faced the camera mouthing, "Oh my god." He captioned the video, "Longest red light of my life."

Heidi also documented the entire process of her labor and delivery on Snapchat, starting off her morning by getting glam in the event that she did, in fact, return to the hospital after one false alarm the day prior. But once her water broke at home, Heidi rushed to the hospital, and gave birth less than an hour after she arrived.

The couple enjoyed a soothing sound bath with a woman playing the bowls in both their delivery and postpartum rooms.

"I got the same delivery room that I wanted so badly that I delivered Gunner in," Heidi shared. "Everything was so perfect!"

And though the couple hasn't shared a photo of their newborn son's face just yet, Heidi did note, "Oh my gosh, he looks just like Gunner!"

Prior to conceiving baby Ryker, Heidi went through 18 months of trying to get pregnant.

"I felt responsible. It was just really hard to feel like you want something so bad and it's just not possible," Heidi tearfully told ET in July. "There's nothing else I could have done."

