Pregnant Heidi Montag Flaunts Bare Baby Bump During Ultra Glam Maternity Photo Shoot
Kristin Cavallari, Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag Reunite and…
‘Family Feud’: Steve Harvey Shocked by Kristin Chenoweth's NSFW …
Mandy Moore on Canceling Music Tour and Teaming Up With Lumenis …
‘House of the Dragon’ Cast on Upholding ‘Game of Thrones’ Legacy…
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Trailer Debuts at Comic-Con 2022
Ashton Kutcher on ‘That ‘90s Show’ and Filming in ‘Nostalgic’ Ba…
Reese Witherspoon on ‘The Morning Show’ and How it Speaks the Tr…
Andrew Garfield Shows Off Spider-Man-Style Stunts on the Beach i…
B.J. Novak Explains How His ‘Vengeance’ Co-Star Ashton Kutcher ‘…
Candace Cameron Bure Clears the Air With JoJo Siwa After TiKTok …
Beyoncé Seemingly Addresses Past Family Drama on ‘Renaissance': …
'Andor' Official Trailer
Maria Doyle Kennedy Becomes an Amateur Sleuth in 'Recipes for Lo…
'RHOBH': Sutton Stracke Responds to Erika Jayne Digs and Lisa Ri…
Harry Jowsey Explains His Decision to Get Sober (Exclusive)
Anne Heche Dead at 53 | The Download
Anne Heche Dead at 53: Ex Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out
Snoop Dogg Shows Off Fitness Training Skills for New Movie ‘Day …
'90 Day Fiancé’: Shaeeda and Bilal’s Ex-Wife Face Off at Tell-Al…
Heidi Montag is going full glam for her ultra-luxe maternity photo shoot. The second-time mama-to-be showed off her glowing baby bump in a behind the scenes video shared to social media.
In the clip, set to a remix of Sting's "Desert Rose," Montag poses in front of an oversized backdrop of pink roses while laying on a chaise lounge. Wearing a pink bra and undies while cradling her belly, she's surrounded by a dramatic, flowing robe made of pink tulle.
In her caption, Montag thanked photographer Oxana Alex for "capturing this moment of time, embracing the beauty and transformation during pregnancy."
Montag is due on Dec. 1 with her second child, a baby boy.
ET was with Montag, husband Spencer Pratt, and the couple's 4-year-old son, Gunner, last month for their sweet gender reveal and an open, emotional conversation about the struggles they faced when trying to conceive.
"I felt responsible," the pregnant star said. "I felt like it was, like, my fault... It was really hard to feel like you want something so bad and it's just not possible... There's nothing else I could have done."
Montag elaborated, "I felt like I was older. I felt a little bit maybe broken down with it. I just felt like maybe I missed an opportunity, maybe I made a bad choice."
While she called the experience "one of the biggest challenges" she's been through, the star made it clear she had not lost sight of all that she already had. "I know I'm so blessed and I'm healthy and I have a beautiful son, so I don't wanna sound ungrateful at all because I am so grateful for everything that I have," she said. "At the same time, I was just hoping to have one more chance to be a mom to a little baby and to have that opportunity for my son to experience having a sibling."
Now, she's even more focused on cherishing the experience since it will likely be her last time expecting.
"I need to remember to just slow down, enjoy the time because this might be my last pregnancy -- it most likely will -- so I'm just trying to enjoy it as much as I can and soak it up and remind myself," she said. "But the feelings are coming back and I personally love being pregnant. I think it's one of the most incredible experiences. It's such a miracle. It's such a blessing and so, I just wanna really embrace it."
See more from the interview below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2
Heidi Montag Pregnant With Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt
Heidi Montag Gets Candid About Struggles Trying for Baby No. 2
Heidi Montag Has Surgery to Help Her and Spencer Pratt Have a 2nd Kid
Related Gallery