Heidi Montag wants to be a mom of two. In a YouTube video on Thursday, the 34-year-old reality star shared her journey of undergoing surgery to help improve her chances of conceiving her second child.
Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Gunner.
In the video, the Hills star documented having a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure to remove uterine polyps, which are noncancerous growths attached to the inner wall of the uterus that can be associated with infertility, according to Mayo Clinic.
"I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today," Montag said in the video after checking in at the hospital. "I'm hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant... I'm excited. Please, God, I pray that I'll be able to get pregnant after this."
Once she was settled in her hospital room, Montag said that she's hoping to get pregnant "right away" after the procedure.
"I'm just reflecting and so thankful," she said. "I think it's the perfect timing and meant to be. I'm so thankful I didn't have other problems and complications from this."
When she got out of the surgery, Montag said that she was "feeling really good" and not experiencing cramping, adding that she was "so happy" to have the procedure behind her.
"I can have intercourse in two days, and I'm ovulating, so hopefully this is the time," she said. "I'll just have a little bit of bleeding for the next few days, and then I should be good to go."
The couple has long been open about wanting a second child, telling ET in Oct. 2019 that they wanted to start trying to conceive "in the next few months."
"It's gonna be such a journey," Pratt said of welcoming baby no. 2.
Earlier this year, Pratt shared a throwback clip of his son, writing, "Gotta get him a sibling ASAP."
Watch the video below for more on Montag and Pratt.
