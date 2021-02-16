Heidi Montag is not here for the negativity! The 34-year-old reality star, who is currently filming season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, took to Twitter over the weekend to shut down recent pregnancy rumors.

"No I am not pregnant yet," Spencer Pratt's wife wrote. "Just a little overweight."

Montag and Pratt have both expressed the desire to give their 3-year-old son, Gunner, a sibling. Earlier this month, Pratt posted a throwback clip of little Gunner dancing, writing, "Gotta get him a sibling ASAP 💖"

But though she's not pregnant, Montag still had to deal with her fair share of Internet trolls commenting on her weight.

"Wow disgusting people saying I need to lose weight... bye," Montag wrote.

She also replied to several since-deleted posts, writing, "Get lost troll."

Monday night Montag tweeted, "So sick of negativity," and replied to one positive commenter, "I feel good about myself. I really appreciate that."

She shared with another fan, "We all have different seasons of life and I am not perfect. But I am enjoying life and feel good about who I am inside and out."

