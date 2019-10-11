Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are very excited for season two of The Hills: New Beginnings to unfold!

The reality TV couple spoke with ET's Brice Sander at at the Marriage Boot Camp 100th Episode Celebration on Thursday, and dished about the drama surrounding co-stars Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner since season one of the MTV reboot wrapped.

"Did that happen before the end of season one? Who knows, right?" Heidi pondered of Kaitlynn's subsequent romance with Miley Cyrus. "Maybe it was going on during, secretive. You never know. Some people are very secretive."

"It's amazing. I love it all," Spencer gushed.

At the end of season one of the show, there was a lot of talk and speculation about Brody and Kaitlynn's romance and whether they had an open marriage. It was also revealed that despite an overseas wedding, the couple was not actually married.

Since the finale, the pair have split and Kaitlynn engaged in a whirlwind romance with Miley while Brody started dating model Josie Canseco. Kaitlynn and Miley have since split, and Spencer doesn't seem to be holding out for a Miley cameo on The Hills.

"I'm not going to speculate, but I'm going to say probably not likely," he shared.

"I do think she's obviously a Hills fan though, right? [Miley's] watching, she's engaged, she's friends with it," Heidi teased.

Spencer, however, does have a dream new cast member he'd like to introduce to the gang -- Cody Simpson. The Australian singer is Miley's latest man following her split from Kaitlynn.

"Cody Simpson, season two of The Hills," he declared. "I think it's going down."

As for other new or returning cast members, the couple remained tight-lipped on that topic. "There may be cameras going," Spencer alluded. "Certain people are being cast in and not cast in, you know how it is in Hollywood."

As for whether Kaitlynn will be returning to the group, Heidi noted, "She's never been a part of my group, so... I've just never really been friends with her."

Spencer jokingly added, "Who?!" Despite the quip, the 36-year-old reality star is not against Brody's ex returning to the show.

"I'm not anti anyone! I'm just saying, would she film with Brody? Who would she film with?" he pondered. "I don't know what's going on, maybe they still hang out."

The couple was singing a different tune when it comes to Brody's new lady love.

"We love Josie!" Spencer said of the model.

"I actually did a show with Josie a long time ago," Heidi added. "I lived with Josie for two weeks. I feel like we know her pretty well."

In their own personal life, the pair are currently prepping for baby no. 2. "In the next few months I think we're going to start trying for baby two," Heidi said.

While this is not a surprise to her husband, he is still a bit caught off guard.

"Every time I hear that out loud, it's like, 'Oh my god, here we go,'" he quipped. "It's gonna be such a journey."

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on WETV.

