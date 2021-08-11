Heidi Montag isn't holding back when it comes to her former friend, Lauren Conrad. In a new interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Montag opened up about all the drama she dealt with on The Hills and how she really feels about some of her former castmates since their time on the show.

"Kristin [Cavallari], let’s be honest, is the most successful. I feel like Lauren didn’t make it like she should have. She should be Kylie [Jenner]. She was so good at makeup; she should have done tutorials," Montag said. "If she had a good team, she’d be a billionaire, she’d be a hundred millionaire. She is not where she should have been at all."

"She has a Kohl's line -- great, whatever. But she should be a hundred-millionaire -- are you kidding me? Who gets that big promotion, that big fame, that big engine behind her, the loved one, the this-and-that. The narrator -- no one even gets the narrator show. Kylie didn't get a narrator show. She should be so rich."

While the 34-year-old reality TV star went on to say that she'll "always love" Conrad and appreciates her for giving her her start in Hollywood, how Conrad acted toward her now-husband Spencer Pratt remains a sore spot.

"When that whole Spencer thing happened, she's like, 'If you date Spencer, you're off the show,'" Montag recalled. "How dare you, and I'm not your dog. Yeah, I appreciate you getting me on this show, but that doesn't mean you own me and you can tell me what to do in my life. I just don't appreciate that."

"I do have such a love for Lauren, and it didn't have to go that way," she added. "She chose and wanted it to go that way, and then kept following up with that, and then kept blaming things on me and blaming her [rumored] sex tape on me."

Last September, Conrad revealed who she still keeps in touch with from her Laguna Beach and The Hills days. On an episode of her former co-star Whitney Port's Dear Media podcast, With Whit, Conrad shared that most of the people she's still close with are from back home in Laguna.

"Most of the people I'm close with that I filmed with are from Laguna," she said of the show set in her hometown in California. "So like Dieter [Schmitz], I talk to all the time."

Conrad added that pre-quarantine she'd see her ex, Stephen Colletti, around the holidays and high school pal Christina Schuller.

"It's more seeing people that I grew up with, who I also did the show with," she explained.

