Helen Mirren Debuts Blue Hair at Cannes Film Festival

Helen Mirren knows just how to make an entrance! On Tuesday, the 1923 actress graced the carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony with a head-turning look.

Blue was the hue for the 77-year-old star, who was all smiles as she arrived at the Palais des Festivals. For her look, Mirren wore a custom blue gown by Del Core. The floor-length gown had a plunging neckline and a cinched waist.

Adding some sparkle and shine, the dame wore a silver necklace and chandelier earrings.

As if the dress didn't have enough magic, Mirren's matching blue hair was the finishing touch. The Queen star's hair was pinned into an updo, allowing the blue-purple ombre to stand out. The color was achieved with the help of L'Oréal Paris -- whom the brand's ambassador gave a stylish nod to with her hand fan that said "#WorthIt"

Mirren, who usually opts for her natural gray hair -- is no stranger to having fun with her look, especially on the carpet at Cannes. In 2019, Mirren arrived with red hair.

The Fast franchise actress has yet to post about her new look on Instagram -- which she joined in 2016 and has amassed a following of millions who adore her selfies.

Last week, ET sat down with Mirren, who revealed which one of her co-stars got her to join the app.

"It was Vin (Diesel) and his team who sort of first introduced me to Instagram," Mirren said. "That was, like, I don't know how many years ago -- seven years ago? -- but it was a world I wasn't really aware of and they went, 'Oh, no, Helen, you've gotta do this.'"

