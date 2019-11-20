Helena Bonham Carter isn't afraid to get real. In true Princess Margaret fashion, The Crown star happily spilled the tea on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert about her past co-stars on Tuesday.

When asked about Olivia Colman, who plays Carter's onscreen sister, Queen Elizabeth II, on The Crown, Carter dished, "Very big heart, Niagara in her capacity for crying. She's extraordinary, but she feels everything. There's nobody like her with no tear duct like her."

The 53-year-old actress then got even more ruthless about her King's Speech co-star, Colin Firth.

"Colin, I love dearly. He talks too much," she teased. "He was playing Princess Margaret's father who obviously had problems with speech, hence, he had a stammer. So the only way I knew when we were actually filming was Colin stopped talking and I'd go, 'Why? Oh, we must be filming. We stopped.'"

She was equally brutal when talking about Sacha Baron Cohen, who starred alongside her in Les Miserables, saying, "He needs attention, doesn't he? Slight attention seeker... He has emotional issues."

As for her Oceans 8 co-star, Rihanna, Carter was a bit more positive.

"Rihanna, she's amazing. She looks extraordinary. She's a goddess," the British star raved of the Barbadian singer. "Could never understand a word she said though. We speak totally different languages, but I love her. She's amazing to look at, a really good actress too. And then she's a great designer."

When it came to her Fight Club co-star, Brad Pitt, Carter couldn't find anything negative to say.

"Absolute gentleman. He looks as if he swallowed the sun," she said in praise of Pitt. "He's just such a good thing on the exterior and the interior. There's no tea to spill."

Finally, she opened up about her Harry Potter co-star, Daniel Radcliffe.

"Aww, the Radcliffe. He's got nice manners too. He loves poems. He writes them. He also quotes poems," she revealed. "He was really handy because I like my tea and my coffee and my Diet Coke, and he'd hold them all for me. So he was really helpful."

Carter currently stars as Princess Margaret in season 3 of The Crown, streaming now on Netflix.

