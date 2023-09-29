The Family Guy family is getting a little bigger!

ET has exclusive new details about the long-running animated comedy's upcoming 22nd season, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 1. This season's guest stars include Henry Winkler, Kym Whitley, James Hong and Chris Daughtry.

In the season premiere, titled "Fertilized Megg," Meg (Mila Kunis) gets pregnant after agreeing to be Bruce and Jeffrey’s surrogate. But when the couple fails to pick up the baby, the Griffins must take care of their new family member. Watch an exclusive sneak peek at the episode below:

Later in the season, Peter (Seth MacFarlane) gets a job at the Stop n’ Shop and takes a vacation to Florida with Lois (Alex Borstein), Stewie (MacFarlane) and Brian (MacFarlane) help each other get over their mutual fear of showers and compete for sales against Bruce (Mike Henry) at the flea market, and Lois joins Chris' (Seth Green) school as a substitute teacher.

Family Guy season 22 premiers Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m. PT/ET on Fox.

