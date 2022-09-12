Henry Winkler Makes Tyler James Williams Tear Up With 'Abbott Elementary' Compliments (Exclusive)
Henry Winkler is giving the flowers to the next generation of stars! On Monday, the Barry star had high praise for Tyler James Williams and his work on Abbott Elementary on the red carpet of the 74th Prime Time Emmys.
“What a great teacher. Let me just say, what a wonderful, soothing teacher he plays. I wish I had a teacher like that in my life,” the 76-year-old tells Williams in the moment captured by ET’s cameras on the red carpet.
“And that’s what’s beautiful about it,” Williams tells the veteran actor as he gets a little emotional.
“It's the amount of empathy that you bring to your work. To hear that resonated in you as a person, it fills me, man. That's beautiful. Thank you,” Williams adds.
Williams -- who plays Gregory Eddie on Abbott Elementary and Winkler who stars on Barry as Gene Cousineau -- are set to face off against each other in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category.
Barry and Abbott Elementary will also go head to head in the Outstanding Comedy series category. Abbott is nominated for a total of five Emmys for the evening, while Barry is nominated for a total of four.
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson will broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
